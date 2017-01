By Corey Saathoff on January 20, 2017 at 5:33 pm

A 30-year-old St. Louis woman was arrested Wednesday on I-255 in Columbia for a felony drug charge.

Anna R. Jekel was charged with possession of methamphetamine (more than 15 but less than 100 grams) with intent to deliver. She had 38 grand of meth in her possession, according to court information.

Jekel remains in the Monroe County Jail with bond set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing date of Feb. 16 has been set.

The Columbia Police Department handled the incident.