Men arrested for Columbia car break-ins

Two teenagers have been arrested on felony burglary charges following a rash of thefts from unlocked vehicles in Columbia last week.

Now police are asking the community for assistance in locating a special item belonging to one of the theft victims that is believed to have been thrown out by the suspects.

Charged with four counts of burglary each in the case are Carter Simmons, 18, of Cahokia, and Cody P. Atkins, 19, of Columbia.

Court information alleges that sometime between 10:45 p.m. Jan. 23 and 7:30 a.m. Jan. 24, Simmons and Atkins unlawfully entered unlocked vehicles on Bradington Drive, Bradington Court and Forest View Drive, stealing various items.

“(It was) a very quick resolution to the vehicle burglaries by our detectives with help and information from our patrol officers,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said. “They recovered some of the stolen property.”

Following the thefts, police believe Simmons and Atkins traveled from the area of the crimes to Valmeyer Road, then to D Road and Steppig Road, throwing unwanted items from their getaway vehicle as they drove off. Some of those items have been recovered, Paul said, but a gold honorary sheriff’s badge from St. Louis remains missing. A victim of these thefts received the honorary badge, which features a blue-and-white symbol in the center and was kept in a black case, for his work in support of Backstoppers, Paul said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this badge is asked to call Columbia police at 281-5151.

Police also remind residents to keep unoccupied vehicles locked at all times.