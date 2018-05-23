Memorial Day services set

This year’s Memorial Day services in and around Monroe County will remember those who died in the service of protecting our country.

In Waterloo, the program begins at 11 a.m. on the Monroe County Courthouse grounds. Metzger-Crook VFW Post 6504 in Waterloo, in conjunction with the city of Waterloo, Waterloo Park District and Waterloo American Legion Post 747, will host guest speaker Robert Bryson of the National Cemetery Administration of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Bryson is a 24-year Army veteran, previously leading the Army Mortuary Affairs operations to recover, identify and inter the fallen of 9/11, Iraq and Afghanistan. He has also worked for U.S. embassies in Thailand, Laos and China as the liaison officer for POW/MIA recovery.

Columbia’s Memorial Day program will begin at 11 a.m. at the Columbia American Legion Post 581. The guest speaker will be Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann, who was elected in 2016.

The program will conclude with the placing of a wreath at the Dough Boy Monument outside the hall. The monument was originally dedicated in 1924 in honor of men and women who have fought in American wars and operations.

The program in Valmeyer begins at 10 a.m. outside the Post 901 American Legion Hall.

The speaker this year will be retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Thomas W. Ollie. Throughout this career, he served at the Pentagon, in Korea and specialized in the moving of tremendous amounts of personnel and cargo around the world.

Hecker’s service begins at 10 a.m. on the grounds of St. Augustine Cemetery. Senior Master Sergeant Chad Bruntjens of Waterloo will be the guest speaker. Bruntjens is posted at Scott Air Force Base with the 932nd Airlift Wing.

American Legion Prairie Du Pont Post 485 in Dupo and Chief Pontiac VFW Post 1699 in Cahokia will present a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post, 200 S. 5th Street in Dupo.