 Melvin A. Matzenbacher | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Melvin A. Matzenbacher | Obituary

By on April 16, 2018 at 3:38 pm

Melvin A. Matzenbacher

Melvin A. Matzenbacher, 80, of Waterloo, lost his battle with cancer on April 11, 2018, at Des Peres Hospital, St. Louis.

He was born Feb.7, 1938, in Waterloo, son of the late William and Viola A.  Matzenbacher (nee Bestmann).

He was a farmer all his life.

Mr. Matzenbacher is survived by his wife Olivia Matzenbacher (nee Gummersheimer); sons Rick (Laurie) Matzenbacher and Dale Matzenbacher; grandchildren Brett (Vanessa) Matzenbacher, Nick (Courtney) Matzenbacher, Ryan (Tess) Matzenbacher, Brittany (Mike) Rednour, Brock Matzenbacher, Madison Brown, Cameron Brown, Robyn Matzenbacher and Rainah Matzenbacher; great-grandchildren Ethan Matzenbacher, Mea Matzenbacher, Asher Brown, Addi Rednour, and Cainan High; sisters-in-law Marlene Salger, Ethel Loehr, and Evelyn Weihl; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold Matzenbacher, brother-in-law Paul Salger, and sister-in-law Arline Kern. 

There will be no funeral service, per his request.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.