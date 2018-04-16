Melvin A. Matzenbacher | Obituary

Melvin A. Matzenbacher, 80, of Waterloo, lost his battle with cancer on April 11, 2018, at Des Peres Hospital, St. Louis.

He was born Feb.7, 1938, in Waterloo, son of the late William and Viola A. Matzenbacher (nee Bestmann).

He was a farmer all his life.

Mr. Matzenbacher is survived by his wife Olivia Matzenbacher (nee Gummersheimer); sons Rick (Laurie) Matzenbacher and Dale Matzenbacher; grandchildren Brett (Vanessa) Matzenbacher, Nick (Courtney) Matzenbacher, Ryan (Tess) Matzenbacher, Brittany (Mike) Rednour, Brock Matzenbacher, Madison Brown, Cameron Brown, Robyn Matzenbacher and Rainah Matzenbacher; great-grandchildren Ethan Matzenbacher, Mea Matzenbacher, Asher Brown, Addi Rednour, and Cainan High; sisters-in-law Marlene Salger, Ethel Loehr, and Evelyn Weihl; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold Matzenbacher, brother-in-law Paul Salger, and sister-in-law Arline Kern.

There will be no funeral service, per his request.