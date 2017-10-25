McManus-Olejnicak | Wedding
By Republic-Times
on October 25, 2017 at 5:26 pm
Katherine McManus and Dusten Olejnicak
Katherine McManus and Dusten Olejnicak of Minneapolis, Minn., were married July 8, 2017.
The bride is the daughter of Michael and Susan McManus. The bridegroom is the son of Mike and Jan Olejnicak.
A reception was hosted in Minneapolis, Minn.
The bride is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and Knox College. She is employed as a teacher.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Brainerd High School and Concordia University. He is employed as a teacher.
