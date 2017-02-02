McLintock | Pet of the Week

McLintock is a handsome fluffy boy who gets along with other dogs. He is a good-natured and sweet six year old. McLintock wants to open his heart to a new best friend.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.