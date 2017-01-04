MC Bulldogs cultivating wrestling success

The Monroe County Bulldogs youth wrestling program is getting stronger and stronger each year, as evidenced by its recent tournament success already this season.

One of its young wrestlers even won a first place title at a national tournament.

The MC Bulldogs are located in Waterloo and consist of 23 youngsters ages 5-14 along with five coaches. The head coach is Paul Viglasky.

On Dec. 30, the MC Bulldogs placed 12th out of 64 teams competing in the Granite City Steel National Tournament.

The team brought 10 wrestlers to the tournament, which consisted of teams from throughout the Midwest.

Taking first place at 78 pounds was 10-year-old Avery Smith in the ages 9-10 division. She won all her matches in an eight-player bracket.

Smith, who also plays running back in the Waterloo Sports Association youth football program, is undefeated so far on the wrestling season.

“She’s making a lot of boys cry,” MC Bulldogs volunteer Deidre Deutch said…>>>

