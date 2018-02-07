Maxwell “Max” Frederick Paul | Obituary

Maxwell “Max” Frederick Paul, 17, of Waterloo, beloved son and brother, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 6, 2018, at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

He was born May 8, 2000, in St. Louis, son of Charles and Monica Paul (nee Frederick).

Max was an honors student at Waterloo High School and was a member of many clubs and organizations including National Honors Society, WYSE Team, Scholar Bowl, Math Team, Saturday Scholars, FFA, Renaissance and Ping Pong Club. He was the recipient of WHS Student of the Month and Top Dog Award honors.

Max had an outstanding group of friends that he enjoyed doing many activities with including swimming, playing poker, fishing, hunting and going to the movies. Max lived life to the fullest, never letting his disability get in the way.

Maxwell earned a 4.5 GPA and a score of 34 on his ACT. He would have graduated with the Class of 2018 from Waterloo High School.

Maxwell was recently accepted into the College of Engineering’s Mechanical Engineering Program at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he intended to use his degree to help other people.

Max is survived by his parents; his two sisters Jessica and Olivia Paul; his grandmother Verna Frederick; his aunt Kathy (Dave) Hardin; his uncle Mark (Donna) Frederick; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents George and Peggy Paul, and George Frederick; his uncle Kevin “Muggs” Frederick.

Max will be deeply missed by all his family, friends, and pets Molly and Addie.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Feb. 9, and 9-10 a.m., Feb. 10, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 10, at the funeral home, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Muscular Dystrophy Association or St. Louis Children’s Hospital Heart Center.