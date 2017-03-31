Mattie | Pet of the Week

Mattie is an active 22-month-old boxer mix who is full of energy.

She would love to have a family who will take her on long walks and spend time with her outdoors.

Mattie is friendly and good with other dogs. Obedience class would be great for Mattie to learn manners and drain her energy.

If you’re an active person with room for a happy, exuberant dog in your life, Mattie would love to meet you.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.