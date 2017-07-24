Matthew Christopher Neumann | Obituary

Matthew “Matt” Christopher Neumann, 21, of Columbia, died in his sleep July 21, 2017, in Carbondale.

He was born on July 26, 1995, in St. Louis, son of Christopher and Donna Neumann of Columbia.

Matthew was a full-time student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he was just shy of earning his degree in mining engineering.

Matthew was a 2013 graduate of Columbia High School, a JROTC member from 2010-2013; a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia, an Eagle Scout from Boy Scout Troop 320 in Columbia; a member of Columbia Sister Cities; and a beloved son and wonderful young man.

Matthew is survived by his parents; brothers Travis Neumann of Columbia, and Tony Neumann of Denver, Colo.; paternal grandparents Clemens and Janet Neumann of St. Louis; maternal grandparents Charles and Amelia Dudley of Columbia; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation is 4-9 p.m. July 28, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. July 29, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral procession will leave at 9:45 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Columbia.

Memorials may be made to IL-941 JROTC or to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Building Fund.

