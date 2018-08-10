Mary L. Keller | Obituary

Mary Louise Keller, 72, of Columbia, died Aug. 9, 2018, at Integrity Health Care of Columbia.

She was born Jan. 2, 1946, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Francis A. and Geneva E. Bertrand (nee Kelley).

She married the late Virgil B. Keller on Sept. 17, 1971, in Belleville; he preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 2007.

Mary had been a social worker with the state of Illinois for many years. She was quite proud of having achieved a Master of Social Work. She later retired from Washington University in St. Louis, and was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Surviving are her daughter, Carrie (Eric Reinhard) Keller of Columbia; two sons, James Keller of Waterloo and Bryan (Kelley) Keller of Swansea; brother, Francis (Carolyn) Bertrand, Jr. of O’Fallon; grandchildren, Eilla Reinhard, Sarah, Rachael, Jessica, Clayton and Jake Keller; a niece, Denise Pedroza-Bertrand; a cousin, Norma Gail Meyer, along with other relatives and friends.

Private family services were held.

Interment followed at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis, 9370 Olive Street Rd., St. Louis, MO 63132; or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220.