Mary Ann | Pet of the Week

Hi I am Mary Ann I am about 9-month-old lab mix. I am currently in a foster home doing well. I love all people and other pets. If you have room in your home for a happy outgoing puppy give us a call at 618-939-7389. I am waiting!

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.