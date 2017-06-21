Mary Ann Frederick | Obituary

Mary Ann Frederick (nee Grider), 73, of Waterloo, died June 19, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 27, 1943, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Charles and Mary K. Grider (nee Hoppes).

She was married to Roger D. Frederick for 30 years; he preceded her in death.

Mary Ann had been a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, a former Girl Scout leader, day camp director, neighborhood chairman for the Girl Scouts, and she coached her daughter’s softball team.

In later years she enjoyed going to the casinos with all of her friends.

She was a substitute teacher at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School, had been a department manager at Waterloo Walmart for 20 years and then went to work for the IRS in St. Louis.

She loved attending sporting events of her grandsons over the years.

She is survived by her daughter Mary Ann (Douglas) Reifschneider; grandsons T.J. (Emily) Menard and Garrett Reifschneider (girlfriend Amy Ennis), who were the loves of her life; brothers Mike Grider, and Mike Franklin; sisters Cathy Romano, and Jane Bauchamp; very special sister Debbie Franklin; sister-in-law Helen Coleman; and brother-in-law Charles (Joan) Frederick; and many nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Chas, Grider, Bob Miller and John Miller.

A memorial visitation will be 3-7 p.m. June 22, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Helping Strays of Monroe County or Songs4Soldiers.