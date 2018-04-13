Mary A. Shaffhauser | Obituary

Mary A. Shaffhauser, 90, died March 26, 2018, in Shiloh.

She was born Sept. 20, 1927, in Vienna, daughter of the late Clifford and Thelma Cates (nee Choate).

Mary was of the Baptist faith and a member of Beta Sigma Phi International. She was a graduate of Belleville West High School, where her daughters also attended.

She worked for more than 40 years as a hair stylist, only working at two locations her entire career. She retired from The Countess in West Belleville.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Judy Reddish of O’Fallon; grandchildren Robbie Schorr of Millstadt, and Ryan Lucy of Las Vegas, Nev.; brother Earl (Lavonne) Cates of Columbia; sisters Wanda Mueller of Millstadt, and Ann (Gene) Procasky of Plicida, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert “Schaff” Schaffhauser, daughter Bonnie Roy, son-in-law Hal Reddish; and brother-in-law Howard Mueller.

Visitation and funeral services were March 29, Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Rev. Wes Routh officiating.

Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Millstadt Food Pantry or a charity of your choice.