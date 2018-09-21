Marnie | Pet of the Week

Marnie is happy because there is no reason not to be — she is a Labrador after all!

She is very food motivated and she learns her skills and tricks easily when there is a treat waiting for her when finished.

She likes to play with the tennis ball and play in her swimming pool. Marnie enjoys taking in the world around her, especially when it is with someone who she can love and grow with.

Marnie is a one-year-old Lab/doberman mix who weighs 80 pounds.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.