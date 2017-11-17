Marley | Pet of the Week

This adorable puppy is living in a foster home in the beginning stages of learning puppy manners and housetraining. He is playful, sweet, and looking for his perfect family.

Marley also has two sisters and two brothers looking for new homes: Ziggy, Zack, Leah and Wendi.

They are 11-week-old black lab mixes.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.