Mark Janson | Obituary

Mark Janson, 61, of Indianapolis, Ind., died Jan. 17, 2018.

Hew was born Oct. 2, 1956, in Red Bud, son of the late Lawrence and Evelyn Janson (nee Dannehold).

He is survived by his daughter, Jessie Janson of Desloge, Mo; girlfriend Rebecca Benedict of Indianapolis, Ind.; siblings Judith Wienhoff, Larry and Carolyn Janson, Linda Janson, Gerard Curtis Janson and Debbie and Glen Mollet, all of Waterloo, Donald Janson of Wichita, Kan., Darrell Janson of New Orleans, La., Joel Janson of Renault, Steven Janson of Indianapolis, Ind., and Patricia and Giles Mollett of Clay City, Ind.; along with three grandchildren and many other family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Benedicta, in infancy.

Newcomer Funeral Homes, Indianapolis, Ind., handled the arrangements.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.