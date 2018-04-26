Mark Branz | Athlete of the Week

The junior pitcher-infielder leads the Hawks in hitting with a .442 average and .556 on base percentage to go along with two home runs, 15 RBIs, 19 runs and six stolen bases. He is also performing well on the mound, posting a 1-1 record with a 1.79 ERA. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.