Marjorie L. McClain | Obituary

Marjorie L. McClain

Marjorie L. McClain Wooters (nee Steele), 90, of Dupo, died Nov. 3, 2017, at Oak Hill, Waterloo.

She was born Aug. 12, 1927, in Thebes, daughter of the late Bryant and Otha Steele (nee Taylor).

Marjorie was a retired school teacher having taught in the Dupo School District. She was a member of First Congregational Church in Dupo.

Surviving are three sons, Allan (Susan) Wooters, Kenneth (Gretta Taylor) Wooters and Robert (Christine) Wooters; three granddaughters, Tina Marie (Brian) Harvey, Elyzabeth (Chad) Lumpkins-Anderson and Sabrina (Jeff) Lehan; two grandsons, Brandon Wooters and Eric Wooters; and four great-grandchildren, Kayla M. and Courtney C. Harvey, and Charlee K. and Carter D. Lumpkins; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Colleen Cooper, Grace Barker, Sally Steward, Norma Steele and Marian Stoffel; and four brothers, Robert, John, James “Sonny” and Edward Steele.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9, at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Rev. Robert Lee officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to First Congregational Church of Dupo, 425 Louisa Ave., Dupo, IL, 62239.