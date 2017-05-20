Marie Prindiville | Athlete of Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Immaculate Conception School eighth grader Marie Prindiville. She finished first in the 800 meter and 1,600 meter races at the SIJHSAA State Track and Field Championships in Herrin on Saturday.

Prindiville set a new state record at 800 meters with a time of 2:29.4 and ran 5:36.18 in the 1,600 — just five hundredths of a second off the state record.

Prindiville also anchored the 4×400 meter relay team of Holly Repp, Emma Blaskiewicz and Emma Melliere to an eighth place finish. Marie is the daughter of Tom and Penny Prindiville of Columbia.