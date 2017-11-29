Marie J. Gold | Obituary

Marie J. Gold, 93, of Columbia, died Nov. 24, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carl J. Gold on January 1, 1990.

She is survived by son Carl (Loretta) Gold and preceded in death by daughter Sherry J. Alexander. Marie is also survived by grandchildren Mike and Pam Gold, Dawn Turnipseed and Deana (Bob) Nealon; great-grandchildren Chelsea (Daniel) Erickson, Tori Turnipseed, Brett Nealon, Crissy Nealon and John Stoffel. She was also preceded in death by her grandchildren Brandi Riggs and Jenny Koch and by 12 brothers and sisters.

Visitation and funeral services were Nov. 28, at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home, Belleville.

Interment followed at Valhalla Garden of Memories, Belleville.