Margie L. Ogilvie | Obituary

Margie L. Ogilvie (nee Arnette), 89 of Red Bud, died Feb. 24, 2017, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 15, 1927, in Johnston City, daughter of the late Ira and Velma McKane Arnette.

She was married to Bartholomew Ogilvie; he preceded her in death.

Mrs. Ogilvie retired from Boyds Clothing Store in St. Louis.

Surviving are her children, John L. Ogilvie of Waterloo, Laura L. Ogilvie of Waterloo, and Kevin L. Ogilvie of Waterloo; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister Hazel Klamm of Hoyleton. She was a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Glen A. Ogilvie, brother Jack A. Arnette and great-granddaughter Lindsey M. Otten.

Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 27-28, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Interment followed at Swanwick Cemetery, Swanwick.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois (Orange South Team).

