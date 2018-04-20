Margaret M. Davis | Obituary

Margaret M. Davis (nee Kohler), 87, of Waterloo, died April 19, 2018, in St. Louis.

She was born Aug. 27, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of the late parents Hugo P. and Catherine M. Kohler (nee Wuertz).

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Margaret Schlotmann, William Davis, Mary Ann Whelan, Patty (Ron) Lippert, and Ed Davis; daughter-in-law Carolyn Davis; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; brother Paul Kohler; sisters Lorraine Novak, Bernardine Hoff, and Ruth Riebeling; and a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; husband Harvey Lee Davis; sons Larry Davis and John Davis; grandson Joseph Whelan; granddaughter Linda Schlotmann.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. April 22, and 8-9:30 a.m. April 23, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. April 23, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Waterloo.