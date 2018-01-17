Margaret M. Brinkmann | Obituary

Margaret M. Brinkmann, nee Vogt, 96, of Waterloo, died Jan. 16, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born June 19, 1921, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Louis B. and Anna M. Vogt (nee Zeis).

She was married to Robert H. Brinkmann; he preceded her in death Feb. 27, 2006.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, and the Mary & Martha Society.

She is survived by her children Anne (Steve) Candler, Janice (Dave) Holdener, Kathy (Darrell) Hitzemann, Dorothy (Paul) Mollet, and Joseph (Liz) Brinkmann; grandchildren Angela (Dan) Bruno, Jennifer (Eric) Seidler, Sarah (Dan) Thieret, Jessica (Bob) Wachtel, David (Kate) Holdener, Kyle (Jill) Holdener, Lauren (Coty) Stief, William (Julia) Hitzemann, Daniel (Nazlee) Hitzemann, Anna Hitzemann, Christopher (Lisa) Mollet, Michelle (Dusty) Calvert, Brian (Julie) Mollet, Rory (Kathleen) Brinkmann, Trevor (Kathleen) Brinkmann, Robert Brinkmann, and Nicholas Brinkmann; 25 great-grandchildren; and brother- and sister-in-law Paul (Carol) Brinkmann; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son John H. Brinkmann; brothers Raymond, Alphonse, Anthony and Ermin Vogt; and sister Hildegarde Einwich.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 18, and 8-9:30 a.m. Jan. 19, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 19, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School, Waterloo, or the Immaculate Conception Catholic School Building Fund, Columbia.