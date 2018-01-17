 Margaret M. Brinkmann | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Margaret M. Brinkmann | Obituary

By on January 17, 2018 at 9:45 am

Margaret Brinkmann

Margaret  M.  Brinkmann, nee Vogt, 96, of Waterloo, died Jan. 16, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born June 19, 1921, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Louis B. and Anna M. Vogt (nee Zeis).

She was married to Robert H. Brinkmann; he preceded her in death Feb. 27, 2006.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, and the Mary & Martha Society.

She is survived by her children Anne (Steve) Candler, Janice (Dave) Holdener, Kathy (Darrell) Hitzemann, Dorothy (Paul) Mollet, and Joseph (Liz) Brinkmann; grandchildren Angela (Dan) Bruno, Jennifer (Eric) Seidler, Sarah (Dan) Thieret, Jessica (Bob) Wachtel, David (Kate) Holdener, Kyle (Jill) Holdener, Lauren (Coty) Stief, William (Julia) Hitzemann, Daniel (Nazlee) Hitzemann, Anna Hitzemann, Christopher (Lisa) Mollet, Michelle (Dusty) Calvert, Brian (Julie) Mollet, Rory (Kathleen) Brinkmann, Trevor (Kathleen) Brinkmann, Robert Brinkmann, and Nicholas Brinkmann; 25 great-grandchildren; and brother- and sister-in-law Paul (Carol) Brinkmann; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son John H. Brinkmann; brothers Raymond, Alphonse, Anthony and Ermin Vogt; and sister Hildegarde Einwich.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 18, and 8-9:30 a.m. Jan. 19, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 19, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School, Waterloo, or the Immaculate Conception Catholic School Building Fund, Columbia.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.