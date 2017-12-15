Man shoots self in leg while shopping in Waterloo

A 50-year-old Waterloo man was transported by Monroe County EMS to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening Saturday morning after he accidentally shot himself in the leg while grocery shopping at Schnucks in Waterloo.

The incident occurred about 8:20 a.m., police said.

The man, who has a valid concealed carry permit, apparently reached into his pocket while inside the store and his handgun discharged, police said.

Schnucks remains open for shoppers on Saturday.