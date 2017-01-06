Man injured in Hecker crash on the mend

A 28-year-old Dupo native continues to recover from serious injuries sustained when he was trapped for more than 80 hours in his crashed SUV near Hecker before being found by two observant Illinois Department of Transportation workers on Dec. 16.

Christopher Belfield had left his brother John’s house in Belleville about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 13, en route to a friend’s place in Lenzburg, family members said. When no one heard from him throughout the day, family members became concerned.

Hecker Fire Department personnel and EMS, along with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, were dispatched after IDOT workers Dennis Hepp and Joe Braun found Belfield pinned inside his crashed SUV down in a deep ravine off Route 156 near Probst Road in rural St. Clair County.

Temperatures while Belfield was trapped ranged from 42 to 16 degrees.

He was transported to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of a broken back, swelling on his brain and frostbite. His right leg was amputated below the knee due to a severe fracture and frostbite. Toes on his left foot were also severely damaged by frostbite.

However, Belfield is on the mend and his family couldn’t be happier.

“It was a most amazing Christmas,” John Belfield told the Republic-Times. “Our family received the best gift we could ever imagine when Chris was found and despite his accident was alive.”

Belfield’s condition continues to improve at the hospital.

“He is now off the ventilator and has tubes removed from his mouth and not long after that, he unexpectedly just woke up and within a few hours was talking,” John reported.

John also took pride in introducing his brother to his newborn daughter, Gracie, who was flown in from Florida.

“All he could say was ‘I’m so happy to be alive and how wonderful it is’ that his baby was here, with tears rolling down his cheeks,” John said.

For our earlier story on this Christmas miracle, click here.