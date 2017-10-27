Man falls from deer stand
By Republic-Times
on October 27, 2017 at 3:13 pm
Monroe County EMS responded shortly after 3 p.m. Friday to the area of 6500 Amberwood Lane near Red Bud for a man who reportedly fell out of a deer stand in the woods.
Initial reports indicated he sustained a back injury, but was conscious and breathing.
