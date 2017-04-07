Man charged in beating near Dupo

Charges were filed Friday in St.Clair County in connection with a beating that occurred April 1 along the levee between Dupo and Cahokia under the Route 3 bridge.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said five transient individuals — four men and one woman — arrived in north Dupo after riding a freight train to the area.

They met the victim at a convenience store, where he offered to buy them some food. The victim left the subjects, who went to stay under the overpass on Route 3 at the levee. The victim later returned with some more food in the evening for the group, police said.

While there, an argument started with one of the males and the victim. The victim was attacked by the male and beaten and left in the levee ditch. The group then left the area and moved north into Cahokia and began to stay in an area off the levee at Route 3 and Route 157.

The victim was able to get to a nearby house for help and was transported to Saint Louis University Hospital, where he remains. The victim suffered a brain injury and several facial injuries.

On Wednesday, the Cahokia Police Department located the group of transients in the Cahokia RV Park on Route 3 just north of Route 157.

On Friday, 36-year-old Joshua Turner was charged with one count of robbery and two counts of aggravated battery. Bond was set at $100,000.