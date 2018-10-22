Man charged in attempted bank robbery

Police on Monday charged a Belleville man in connection with last week’s attempted robbery of a Waterloo bank.

Benjamin A. Ducey, 28, of Belleville, was charged with intimidation/physical harm, which is a Class 3 felony.

Ducey is currently being held by the St. Charles (Mo.) Police Department on unrelated offenses.

“For all those who contacted the Waterloo Police Department with information about Ducey, we appreciate the assistance and support,” the police department stated in a news release.

Court information alleges that on Oct. 17, Ducey left a threatening note in a backpack on an employee’s vehicle in the First National Bank of Waterloo parking lot at 744 N. Market Street, demanding money from the bank.

The police department released surveillance images provided by Waterloo Walmart of a person of interest sought in the case, which provided some positive leads.

For last week’s story, click here.