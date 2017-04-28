Man charged following fatal crash near Millstadt

On Friday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office charged Jason E. Lamb, 33, of Belleville, with one count of aggravated DUI involving death (Class 2 felony) and two counts of cause child to be endangered (Class A misdemeanors) as a result of a December crash that killed a Millstadt woman.

Lamb is alleged to have driven his vehicle on Route 158 at Roachtown Road near Millstadt on Dec. 19 while under the influence of alcohol and involved in a motor vehicle crash that resulted in the death of 68-year-old Marlene A. Horn.

The two counts of cause child to be endangered are a result of two children, both under the age of 18, being passengers in Lamb’s vehicle at the time of the crash. The crash was investigated by Illinois State Police, District 11 Patrol, Zone 6 Investigations, and crash reconstruction officers.

Bond for Lamb was set at $30,000. Lamb is incarcerated at the St. Clair County Jail pending the posting of bond.