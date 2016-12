By Corey Saathoff on December 23, 2016 at 1:22 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School girls basketball player Madelyne Juenger.

The 5-foot-10 senior was named MVP of the Candy Cane Classic at Gibault over the weekend after leading her team to the tourney title. Juenger scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Saturday’s championship game victory over Waterloo.

She is averaging 12.5 points and five rebounds per game this season. (Corey Saathoff photo)