Madame Zeroni | Pet of the Week

Madame Zeroni came to Helping Strays with a litter of puppies. She was a good mom but is now ready to start her new life.

Madame is calm, friendly, and is a happy girl. She likes car rides and is a great running partner.

Madame is ready to be spoiled in her new home and promises a life of love.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.