Mabel M. Stockel | Obituary

Mabel M. Stockel (nee Einwich), 85, of Waterloo, died Dec. 21, 2016, in St. Louis.

She was born Oct. 20, 1931, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Edward and Edna Einwich (nee Lange).

Mabel was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

She is survived by her husband, Clarence Stockel; daughters Susan (Richard) Bangle, Sally (James) Purl, and Sonja Stockel; grandchildren Michelle (Chris) Mace and Amanda (Jason) Schmidt; great-grandchildren Paige Bangle, Quentin Bangle, Milla Mace, Collin Mace, Nolan Schmidt and Logan Schmidt; sister Shirley Wittenauer; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Gladys Ann Einwich, grandson Aaron Bangle, and brothers-in-law Leroy Brinkmann and Delbert Wittenauer.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Dec. 26, and 8-9:30 a.m. Dec. 27, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Dec. 27, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment followed at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church or in the form of Masses.