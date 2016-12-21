 Lynda D. Franeschini | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Lynda D. Franeschini, 65, of Wisconsin, formerly of Valmeyer, died Dec. 6, 2016.

She was born Nov. 9, 1951, daughter of Lester and Marjorie Sullivan.

Lynda was a licensed practical nurse and a former EMT with Monroe County Ambulance Service.

She was the loving wife of Albert M. Franceshini, and the devoted mother of Patrick J. Kelly Jr. and the late Heath L. Kelly, and the proud grandmother of Patrick J. Kelly III.

She is also survived by her mother, Marjorie Sullivan, sisters Denise (Mike) Sandlass and Theresa Rivers; and brother Paul Sullivan.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Sullivan; brother Allan Sullivan and son Heath L. Kelly.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.


