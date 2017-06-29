Lucy | Pet of the Week

Lucy is a beautiful 1-year-old lab mix. She is a happy-go-lucky girl who is very active. She loves to play with all dogs but can be a little dominant so it would be best for her to play with a dog her size or larger. She is not fond of cats but likes kids; older kids would be best because of her size and energy level. Lucy is a strong girl and would benefit greatly from obedience training.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.