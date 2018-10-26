 Lucky | Pet of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Lucky is not only a very handsome cat, but a very friendly cat. He is sweet and will nudge you for attention.

When sleeping, he likes to hide under his blankets. When awake, he will insist on “helping” you in your office. He has a lot of practice since he is the office cat at Helping Strays.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.

