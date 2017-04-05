Lucille C. McKinney | Obituary

Lucille C. McKinney (nee Ebel), 102, of Columbia, died April 2, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis

Lucille was born July 22, 1914, in Columbia, as Woodrow Wilson served as the 28th President of the United States and the first feature-length silent film comedy was released.

She was the only child of the late Charles and Emma Ebel. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Archibald John McKinney.

Lucille was “a consummate artist,” “a musician’s musician.” Although she also played the French horn, organ, cornet, violin and the cello, “the ivory keys” were her passion, beginning piano lessons at age six and teaching piano by age 13.

Her professional experiences ranged from jazz on the riverboats to the concert halls of universities, radio and television, as well as accompanying outstanding singers and instrumentalists.

By the time she graduated from Columbia High School in 1932, Lucille had already established her musical career, playing piano for Sunday School at the United Church of Christ; community plays; silent movies at Turner Hall; Girl’s Orchestra in St. Louis, which performed on the river boats and in St. Louis hotels; and a tent show where the Columbia Public Library now stands. She also performed as trumpet soloist with Joe Huber’s Boys’ Band of St. Louis. During both her sophomore and junior years, she was chosen to play trumpet in the All-State Orchestra at the University of Illinois.

She attended Illinois Wesleyan University on scholarship and graduated with honors in 1937 with the degree of Bachelor of Music Education. She was a member of Sigma Alpha Iota Professional Music Sorority and in her junior year was awarded the highest award the society could offer, The Sword of Honor. After graduation she began her teaching career in Columbia, Waterloo and Maeystown high schools in Monroe County.

She married John McKinney in December 1937, beginning their 64 years as husband and wife. During their early marriage John and Lucille lived in both Kempton and Paxton, during which time Lucille played organ at several different churches, taught piano lessons, and was honored to be the official organist for the state in Springfield, and the organist for the National Installation of American Legion Auxiliary President Rachel Shaw in Portland, Ore.

When her husband John entered military service in 1943, she served as junior and senior high school band director in Edwardsville, later moving back to Paxton, where she became the music supervisor, directing the band, choruses, dance band and teaching some elementary classes while privately teaching piano and organ. She influenced many of her students to become music teachers and established friendships with them that endured for decades.

When her husband became principal of Gibson City High School in 1952, she continued teaching, both privately and professionally, eventually assuming a piano professorship at Parkland Junior College in Champaign. At this time she began accompanying the annual presentation of The Messiah in conjunction with the Walden String Quartet from the University of Illinois, which she continued for 26 years.

Studying with masters like Louis Victor Saar, a pupil of Brahms, and Dr. Hubert Kessler she earned a Master of Music from the University of Illinois in 1953 and was awarded membership in Pi Kappa Lambda Society of Music.

After her husband John was elected to serve as regional superintendent of schools, she and her husband began traveling extensively. Lucille traveled to 13 countries, including Scandinavia, Germany, which she visited seven times; and all 50 U.S. states.

Lucille and her husband returned to the Columbia area in 1980 to care for her elderly mother. She continued to pursue her musical career and again substituted as organist and choir director at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. She played several piano concerts per year and was invited to present a concert in Gedern, Germany, at the signing of the Sister City agreement between Gedern and Columbia. She played the piano and led the singing at American Legion meetings well into her nineties.

Her interests and talents extended well beyond music. She was an avid golfer, winning several country club golf trophies. She was Columbia’s first Girl Scout leader. She worked with the Metro East Literacy Council, teaching many to read.

She attended the Training Room, often exercising three times per week, even in her 90s. She enjoyed playing bridge, and she held membership in several organizations, including Sister Cities and the Columbia Historical Society, in which she held a lifetime membership and served as president.

Her membership in Daughters of the American Revolution was established through the Flagg family. She was most proud of her relationship to James Montgomery Flagg, a well-known artist, who painted the picture of Uncle Sam pointing his finger on the famous poster that read “Uncle Sam Wants You to Buy War Bonds.”

Surviving are several cousins, and many dear friends.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. April 7, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. April 7, at the church, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul United Church of Christ, or the Columbia Public Library Fund.