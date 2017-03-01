Lucile Quernheim | Obituary

Lucile Marie Quernheim, 94, of Webster Groves, Mo., died Feb. 26, 2017, in St. Louis.

She was born April 13, 1922, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Albert G. and Amanda F. (nee Ruch) Quernheim.

She is survived by sister Martha Travis; niece Karen (Peter) Moberg; nephews Jeff (Karen) Travis and John (Sara) Travis; great-nieces and great-nephew Aaron, Jenna, Emily, Amanda and Emma.

A lifelong advocate of the arts and music, Lucile traveled the world pursuing her love for photography, culture and nature. A native of Waterloo, Lucile graduated from the University of Illinois and spent her career as an advertising copywriter in St. Louis. An active member of the St. Louis Women’s Advertising Club, Lucile was a strong supporter of the St. Louis Zoo, St. Louis Orchestra, and St. Louis Municipal Opera.

Visitation is set for 11 a.m. until time of service March 4 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will take place 1 p.m. March 4 at the funeral home, Pastor Tom Jones officiating.

Burial will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Louis Orchestra.



