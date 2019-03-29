Lucca | Pet of the Week

Lucca

Lucca is a handsome guy who would love to have his own family. He is a fun dog and enjoys playing with toys and tennis balls. He gets along with other dogs and cats too. Lucca walks well on a leash and is working hard on potty training. Lucca loves cuddling and looks forward to cuddle time every day.

Lucca is one year old and weighs 56 pounds. Visit him tat the shelter. Call 939-7389 for more information.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.