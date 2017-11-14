Louis I. Mund | Obituary

Louis I. Mund, 85, of East Carondelet, died Nov. 13, 2017, at his residence.

He was born June 8, 1932, in Sugarloaf Township, son of the late Ira J. and Josephine Mund (nee Wecker).

He was a benefactor of Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, University of Illinois, Bradley University and Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

He survived by his sister, Jeanne Mund Lagowski of Austin, Texas, along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation is 8-9 a.m. Nov. 17, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. at the church, Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, with full military honors.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.