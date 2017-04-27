 Louis “Gene” Connelly | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Louis “Gene” Connelly, 86, of Columbia, died April 25, 2017, surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 8, 1930.

Gene is survived by his wife Connie Connelly, son Keith (Nancy) Connelly, daughter Kim (Alina) Connelly, granddaughter Samantha Connelly (Jarrett Williams), sister Chloe Connelly, brother Joe (Helen) Connelly, sister Oneta Gerling, sister-in-law Jolene (Al) Mogenis and nieces and nephews.

As Gene wished, his body was donated to the Washington University School of Medicine.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.


