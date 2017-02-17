Loretta | Pet of the Week

Loretta is a sweet-natured bunny who doesn’t mind being held. She is one year old and a friendly girl who likes visitors. Loretta will be spayed before adoption and would like to be an indoor bunny. Consider giving Loretta a home today.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.