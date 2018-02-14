Longtime MASC member keeps wheels turning

In 2000, Doylene Daniels saw an ad in the newspaper calling for auditions for a Monroe Actors Stage Company production of “Arsenic and Old Lace.”

Daniels had a penchant for theater that began in childhood and decided to try out for one of the lead roles.

Eighteen years later, as she contemplates how much longer she will stay involved, the 81-year-old Waterloo woman recalls her first role as one of main character Mortimer Brewster’s aunts — in an absurdist comedy about the Brewster family — with a sense of joy.

“I tried out in everything I could after that and got at least one role every season,” she cheerfully recollected.

Having joined the group in the early years, Daniels saw MASC grow from renting out different facilities in the community for plays to owning a facility.

“They did a few small things before (‘Arsenic and Old Lace’) from what I understand. Then they had a chance to get the (Capitol Theatre) in Waterloo, and the grand opening was ‘Harvey,’ which I also had a lead role in,” she said.

Daniels’ involvement increased through the years as she took on the role of volunteer extraordinaire. In 2005, she joined the board of directors, taking over as secretary in 2008.

She also served as an assistant director in the 2007 production of “The Flood,” which was based on the 1993 flood in old Valmeyer. For a period of five years, she was the head of MASC’s Gala committee…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the Feb. 14 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.