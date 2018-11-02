Logan Doerr | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on November 2, 2018 at 1:32 pm
Logan Doerr
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School soccer player Logan Doerr.
The senior forward leads the Hawks in scoring this season with 21 goals and 14 assists, including the game-winning goal in the final minutes of Saturday’s sectional championship game with rival Columbia.
Doerr was named last week to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional Team. (John Spytek photo)
