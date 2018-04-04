 Locals shining on college diamonds this spring - Republic-Times | News

Locals shining on college diamonds this spring

By on April 4, 2018 at 12:46 pm

Columbia High School graduate Brianna Weilbacher is a senior pitcher at Iowa State. (submitted photo)

Monroe County is well-represented on college baseball and softball diamonds this spring, with some former high school standouts making names for themselves at the next level.

Last year, Columbia High School graduate Josh Fleming made Monroe County proud by being drafted out of Webster University in St. Louis by the Tampa Bay Rays in the Major League Baseball draft. 

Other local athletes are hoping to follow in the footsteps of Fleming, who is now pitching in the minor leagues.

There are four locals currently playing NCAA Division I baseball, starting with Arkansas sophomore Jordan McFarland. The Waterloo High School grad declined to sign after being drafted by the Washington Nationals out of high school, choosing instead to play college ball. 

Following a solid freshman season, McFarland is enjoying further success this spring. He is hitting .328 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and 22 runs in 21 games for the Razorbacks, who are 19-9 on the season.

Gibault Catholic High School graduate Zach Neff is a senior pitcher at Mississippi State. (submitted photo)

Former WHS teammate Tyler McAlister is a sophomore pitcher at Missouri State. The righthander has a 5.17 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 15-plus innings pitched so far this season…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the April 4, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.