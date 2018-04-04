Locals shining on college diamonds this spring

Monroe County is well-represented on college baseball and softball diamonds this spring, with some former high school standouts making names for themselves at the next level.

Last year, Columbia High School graduate Josh Fleming made Monroe County proud by being drafted out of Webster University in St. Louis by the Tampa Bay Rays in the Major League Baseball draft.

Other local athletes are hoping to follow in the footsteps of Fleming, who is now pitching in the minor leagues.

There are four locals currently playing NCAA Division I baseball, starting with Arkansas sophomore Jordan McFarland. The Waterloo High School grad declined to sign after being drafted by the Washington Nationals out of high school, choosing instead to play college ball.

Following a solid freshman season, McFarland is enjoying further success this spring. He is hitting .328 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and 22 runs in 21 games for the Razorbacks, who are 19-9 on the season.

Former WHS teammate Tyler McAlister is a sophomore pitcher at Missouri State. The righthander has a 5.17 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 15-plus innings pitched so far this season…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the April 4, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.