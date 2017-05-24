Locals enjoying college baseball success

Several locals are enjoying college baseball success along with their respective teams this spring.

Gibault graduate Wes Degener of Columbia is hitting .403 with 49 runs and 21 stolen bases as a junior outfielder at Lindenwood University-St. Charles. He was recently selected first-team all-conference for the Lions, who are 35-18 on the season.

Lindenwood received an automatic bid to compete in the NCAA Division II Tournament after winning the MIAA tourney championship.

One of Degener’s teammates is Kyle Hentis of Red Bud, who is 6-1 on the mound this season with a 5.02 ERA.

Columbia High School grad Josh Fleming was recently named SLIAC Pitcher of the Year at Webster University. The southpaw is 8-0 on the mound this season with a 0.53 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 84.2 innings.

He missed time last season due to injury.

The Gorloks are 29-13 on the season and earned a bid in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Local teammates of Fleming include KJ Spisak of Columbia and Gibault grad Austin Beccue of Red Bud.

A former teammate of Degener’s at Gibault, Chandler Purcell of Waterloo, is hitting .344 with a home run and 10 RBIs this spring at NCAA Division II Quincy University.

Another recent CHS grad, John A. Logan College freshman outfielder Cameron Touchette

