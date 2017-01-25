Locals attend inauguration, women’s march

Whether they witnessed the 45th presidential inauguration or the Women’s March on Washington last week, Monroe County residents who attended agree that they experienced a part of history.

“I saw thousands of very, very happy people — people who feel their voices are heard and their opinions are valued,” Waterloo resident Johnny Caupert said of the inauguration.

Caupert, who traveled to Washington last week as executive director of the National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center, received an invitation to the inauguration through Paul Dickerson, former U.S. Department of Energy chief operations officer.

Caupert stood dead center of the inauguration stage from a distance of about 150 yards. The experience for Caupert included a crowd of civil, friendly and polite people in which “everybody made a friend.” His favorite part of the inauguration was the “sports venue atmosphere…>>>

