Local woman preserves New Zealand’s history

Three of the most historic documents from New Zealand’s history were moved to a new home last month, and Waterloo High School alumna Laura Hicks was part of their special ceremonial journey.

Hicks is an archivist in New Zealand, and the documents were moved to become part of an exhibit at the National Library of New Zealand in a ceremonial procession presided over by Māori, the indigenous people of New Zealand.

“The documents were being moved into a new exhibition called He Tohu (The Signs) for the next 25 years,” Hicks said. “The old exhibit at Archives New Zealand was opened in the early 90s, so it was time for an updated look at the documents. They will still be under the care of the chief archivist, just in a different space.”

Hicks carried the Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand, which established a Māori confederation to deal with foreign governments.

“Once it was signed in 1835, the chiefs met every year in Waitangi, which is where the more famous Treaty of Waitangi was signed in 1840. Both of these documents are still very important in protecting Maori rights in New Zealand and in being an example for indigenous rights worldwide,” Hicks explained…>>>

