Local wheat crop looks promising

The first of the “big three” field crops in Monroe County is being harvested in earnest and heading to market.

This is so-called “winter wheat,” which was planted in the late fall, and emerged early in the spring. Early reports of this year’s crop are positive.

Corn is also accelerating out of the ground, and in many places, first planting soybeans are also getting started in green rows.

Following close to 10 inches of rain just two weeks ago, the weather shifted gears, with warm, sunny, breezy days.

This is fun for outdoor family activities, but it is critical for the wheat harvest. The warm weather has accelerated the change from green to gold and prepared the wheat for harvest.

The Republic-Times visited the John Riechmann family last week in one of their fields in the bottoms, on B Road west of old Valmeyer, and observed two large John Deere combines and a pair of tractor-trailer grain haulers taking advantage of the week’s great weather.

As the family group of John, son William and daughter-in-law Jaimie Riechmann finished the field there, they paused briefly…>>>

