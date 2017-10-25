Local violence prevention office transformed

Over the past year, the community has stepped up to ensure some of the most troubled of residents in the area can continue receiving services.

The Monroe County Violence Prevention Center office continues to operate part-time for domestic violence victims. Additionally, Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois Executive Director Darlene Jones announced an addition to the office during the county’s recent Peace Walk for domestic violence awareness.

The event took place in Columbia in honor of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. As Jones spoke about services, she announced that Tammy Banning was being hired to provide part-time counseling in the office.

“We’ve been providing services to (the county) but we’ve never had a counselor there so getting someone in part-time is great for us,” Jones said. “We’ve always provided counseling services but we didn’t go to the client. The client would go to us.”

Banning will hold office hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. Additionally, a longtime counselor in the office, Ralph Smith, will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Banning has a masters degree in social work and is an Illinois Certified Domestic Violence Professional, a status which requires passing a state exam and completing 10 hours of training in a domestic violence center. She also did an internship with the county office.

Additionally, Smith is an Illinois Certified Domestic Violence Professional and a licensed clinical social worker. He has been in the office for 20 years.

According to Banning, counseling services include adult counseling for victims. Call 618-235-0892 for counseling services…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the October 25 issue of the Republic-Times.

